Independent film set in Mason City

Posted: Mon Aug 20 21:12:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 21:12:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Huinker

is teaming up with an independent film company to help recreate something those in agriculture see all too often, grain bin entrapments. movie filming-vo-1 lowerthird2line:independent film shoot in mason city mason city, ia sukup manufacturing helps design these grain bins which are being used as sets for the upcoming movie "acre". producers say that name could change but the movie has been in the works for the last four years. vice president of sukup manufacturing, steven sukup says this movie will help serve as a training piece when it comes to grain bin entrapments and an eye opener to others. as it was certainly eye opening for those producing the film. xxx movie filming-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sam goldberg blood orange pictures i haven't met a single firm who doesn't know somebody has been named or killed in a farming accident over 100% of the people know somebody if they win over a community member or a friend so i touch is everybody who works in agriculture the shooting in mason city will be finished by thursday and is expected to be in theaters by the summer of 20-19. / sports tease-vo-3
