Speech to Text for Taking the public bus to school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you feel about your middle school and high school kids riding the public bus to school? it's a story we continue to follow because it could soon be a reality in rochester. cow buses-vo-1 cow buses-vo-2 today at the committee of the whole meeting discussion surrounded the facts and figures about rochester public schools having their middle and high school students take the public transit bus to and from school. among many changes - this would require bell times to change to make sure they don't interfere with rush hour times. and it's clear those with r-p-t and r-p-s are thinking of parents and recognize the safety of your kids is on your mind. xxx cow buses-sot-1 cow buses-sot-2 "one thing that would be helpful in those cases is for parents to ride with their children a couple of times at first in the school year and learn how to ride that route." city council members also discussed adding meters to public transit buses to tell them exactly how many people are riding what routes. the information can then be used for future studies. co