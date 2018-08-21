Speech to Text for Chateau Theater Setback

10 - the historic chateau theater is going to have to wait a little longer before it sees some much needed renovations. chateau theater-intro grx-4 to preserve this community icon - here are some of the necessary repairs that include updated plumbing, electrical and accessibility features to name a few... but now the city council says all the bids for the project are too expensive. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was at the city council meeting tonight and joins us live in the rochester studio now. brooke now what?? chateau theater-lintro-2 katie the council decided to turn down current bids and seek out less expensive options. right now the chateu theater is empty and lifeless..which is why many people in the communtiy are feeling let down...as they were hoping for a quick fix to get the historic theater back open and running. xxx chateau theater-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:mayor ardell brede rochester, mn "just to express my extreme frustration in the process that's just taking way too long..." chateau theater-mpkg-4 and many in the community are feeling the same way about the now pushed back rennovations for the historic chateau theatre in rochester. the city council declined rennovation bids tonight which they say are too expensive. the council will now have to go back and create a new, cheaper, plan in order to be able to afford new bids. mayor brede feels that this process is taking too long especially now that updates will be pushed back to at least the middle of 20-19. "im just concerned that its taking a lot longer and im not so sure that the people that are bidding on this and the others that are working on it...are they paying attention to this and not dilly dallying around?" chateau theater-ltag-2 while council member ed rhuska voted in favor of turning down the bids - he doesn't feel bid prices will be going down any time soon. still he believes it's in the cities best interest to seek them out. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you