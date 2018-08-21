Clear

Injuries Reported After Grain Bin Explosion

a grain bin explosion at landus cooperative sent tremors throughout the town of rake yesterday - leaving at least 2 people with injuries. today k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is speaking to residents who live near the landus cooperative about what they saw. tim hakl lives right across the street from the landus coopertative and says he knew something was wrong when he heard two loud bangs and his power went out for a short period of time. landus cooperative released a statement today saying a number of people suffered unknown injuries with one being life flighted for treatment. hakl says this incident will be the talk of the town for a while. "everyone is going to be talking fer 2 three months about it, just idk small town small community everybody knows everything" sheriff dave peterson says the fire marshal is still looking in to how the fire started. in rake brian tabick k-i- m-t news three.
