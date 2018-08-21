Speech to Text for Injuries Reported After Grain Bin Explosion

grain explosion-vobp-3 grain explosion-stnger-2 a grain bin explosion at landus cooperative sent tremors throughout the town of rake yesterday - leaving at least 2 people with injuries. today k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is speaking to residents who live near the landus cooperative about what they saw. xxx grain explosion-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:injuries reported after grain bin explosion rake, ia ran outside looked up and saw a big cloud of smoke. tim hakl lives right across the street from the landus coopertative and says he knew something was wrong when he heard two loud bangs and his power went out for a short period of time. landus cooperative released a statement today saying a number of people suffered unknown injuries with one being life flighted for treatment. hakl says this incident will be the talk of the town for a while. grain explosion-mpkgll-3 everyone is going to be talking fer 2 three months about it, just idk small town small community everybody knows everything grain explosion-mpkgll-4 sheriff dave peterson says the fire marshal is still looking in to how the fire started. in rake brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. be sure to stay with kimt on air and online for the latest developments in the investigation. / a man is facing charges