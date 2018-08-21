Speech to Text for Teens Talk After Finding Human Remains

katie huinker. first tonight - a kimt exclusive. authorities are now saying human remains found this weekend the mississippi river are believed to be associated with those found in july and could be those of a missing boater. body setup-vo-5 in april - david sheridan disappeared after taking his sailboat onto lake pepin... his boat was found - with the motor running - the next day. the remains discovered saturday were found about four miles down river from where searchers were looking for sheridan....by teenage boys. kimt news 3's calyn thompson joins talked with those boys today. she's live in the rochester studio ... calyn.xxx body found-lintro-2 katie - the pieces are starting to come together in the search for the missing boater in wabasha county. over the weekend - teenage boys stumbled upon human remains and believe they are his. today i talked with them about the gruesome discovery. here's what they have to say. xxx body found-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:teens talk after finding human remains kimt news 3 nat: like every time that i see it now it's like i'm right back there. it's something these teen boys never thought they'd see... lowerthirdcourtesy:file human remains found along mississippi river lake city, mn nat: water as they were fishing along the mississippi river - and found remains of a human body. body found-lpkg-5 as much time as we spend like out in the woods hunting or fishing, we're bound to find something... not good. and i think our time was then ya know. body found-lpkg-6 i was shocked, i was horrified that it had even happened but like the longer that i think about it, and like the more i acknowledge that it happened, it's almost like the worse the feeling gets. body found-lpkg-10 the teens had heard of a boater who had gone missing in april... 61-year- old david sheridan from lake pepin wisconsin... and believe the person they found is him. body found-lpkg-4 i ran out of the woods saying, hey we found him. we found the body. and they're like 'shut up, no you didn't'. i'm like i swear to god. my face was like pale - i couldn't even talk... body found-lpkg-11 authorities can't confirm it's the remains of sheridan... but tell kimt it's "more than likely." nat: that's somebody's dad, that's someone's grandpa, like he had a family. the teens are reflecting today... nat: dang it was hard on me. i couldn't imagine some little kids finding that and send condolences to the family. body found-lpkg-9 from the bottom of my heart, i just want to tell his family i feel so sorry for what happened and i'm happy i can give them some closure - me, elliott, and all of us who were there. body found-ltag-2 the d-n-a tests will reveal if the remains are those of the missing man. authorities tell me they'll be getting those back in roughly a week. reporting live in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. those d-n-a tests are being done by the minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension. /