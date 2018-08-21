Clear

First Day of School

We're hearing how students feel about school starting back up

Posted: Mon Aug 20 17:06:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 17:06:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for First Day of School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

to believe... but it's already the first day of school for some area districts. bts-vo-1 lowerthird2line:first day of school stewartville, mn one of them being stewartville middle and high schools. here's a look at their busy hallway on the first day... as students hustle to class. we're told stewartville started three weeks earlier than they're used to. students we spoke to had mixed feelings.xxx bts-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ethan humble senior, stewartville high school "we didn't get out too early and here we are, super early. it's like ripping us off but it happens. i'm not gonna complain. we're here now so we're going with it." back to school-sot-3 "i wish we had school all year round, but ya know august is a little late but it's ok. i'm glad we're starting now." many schools in our area will be starting back up at school soon... for all you need to know including your "school bus forecast" - be sure to tune into kimt news three's daybreak starting at 4:30. /
