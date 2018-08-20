Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-20-18)

weather-live-3 weather-live-2 the rain we've seen today which is a welcome sight will be ending overnight. the cloud cover will stick around and we will even be tracking some patchy fog heading into tuesday morning. the clouds will slowly clear throughout the day on tuesday with highs moving into the lower 70's making for a comfortable day. sunshine will be back for wednesday and thursday as temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 70's. we're tracking more showers and storms for friday with highs in the mid to upper 70's. the weekend will start out on a good note but then we're tracking another round on sunday. temperatures by the weekend will be back in the mid 80's and that will continue into early next week. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4