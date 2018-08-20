Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
My Money Monday, Aug. 20 - Rolling over your 401K
Here is some advice.
Posted: Mon Aug 20 11:30:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 11:30:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
65°
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70°
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68°
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
68°
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Rochester
Few Clouds
71°
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
We're tracking some clearing followed by a big warm up
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Update: 2 injured, site closed for grain deliveries after Winnebago Co. grain bin explosion
UPDATE: DNA tests being done on body parts found in the Mississippi River
Woman accused of driving drunk with five kids in her vehicle
Man trapped when tractor flips in Cerro Gordo County
Mason City murder trial scheduled to begin today
Rochester man killed in motorcycle accident in Fillmore County
Former convenience store manager sentenced for theft
Racing stickers pour in for casket of Iowa boy with cancer
2-year-old Iowa boy wounded after father leaves gun in luggage
Southern MN teen sentenced in football teammate beating
Latest Video
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-20-18)
My Money Monday, Aug. 20 - Rolling over your 401K
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-20-18
New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes
Documentary celebrates Rochester community
Oronoco Gold Rush Days
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)
Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen
4th Annual River Rats Car Show
Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility
Community Events