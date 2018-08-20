Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-20-18

little wet through the morning and afternoon commute today. stronger showers and storm chances are expected this afternoon, but the severe weather threat will be very low. a chance for some isolated flooding with most of the area receiving around 1 to 2 inches of rain by tonight. the rain stops overnight as we stay cloudy with clouds even lasting through tuesday. this system will bring in below average air with highs in the 70's through the workweek and lows in the 50's (low 50's tuesday night). we will see sunshine on wednesday and thursday followed by more storms on friday. sunshine will return for saturday and sunday we will see a storm