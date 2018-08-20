Clear
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-20-18

Tracking showers ans storms today.

Posted: Mon Aug 20 05:24:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 05:24:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

little wet through the morning and afternoon commute today. stronger showers and storm chances are expected this afternoon, but the severe weather threat will be very low. a chance for some isolated flooding with most of the area receiving around 1 to 2 inches of rain by tonight. the rain stops overnight as we stay cloudy with clouds even lasting through tuesday. this system will bring in below average air with highs in the 70's through the workweek and lows in the 50's (low 50's tuesday night). we will see sunshine on wednesday and thursday followed by more storms on friday. sunshine will return for saturday and sunday we will see a storm
Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
