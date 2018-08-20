Clear

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Community members come out to see an 'open solar house.'

there's a new effort in town to help people go solar. solar united neighbors is a nonprofit that educates people about different options when it comes to using solar energy for their home. it recently launched a rochester branch and held an open solar house today in the med?city. people got to walk through the home, learn about the panels and hear from the home owners. virginia rutter works with the organization and says, despite what people may think, solar pannels are( still useful panels are more efficient in the winter, so that's a benefit. the snow will only be there for a couple days and then the snow will melt it and wear it off and production will pick right back up. according to solar neighbors united, homeowners in minnesota can save at least 13 thousand dollars after having solar
