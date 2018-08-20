Speech to Text for Documentary celebrates Rochester community

a program that parnters with mayo clinic to give life?saving operations to children from other countries... was the focus of a documentary screened today at the rochester international airport. and as kimt news three's annalisa pardo reports, saving lives takes a community. people came here to calvary envengelical free church to celebrate life changing community. sheena basemera is a translator for the children's heart project. when families from uganda bring their ill children to mayo clinic, she helps communicate what doctors say. favorite part is seeing a child come out of the operating room and the doctor says it is finished. and the child is doing well. the program has saved the lives of 91 children through it's partnership with mayo. but as the saying goes... children's heart project would not be able to do this job, to do the work alone. that is the truth. it takes a village. its not just the child that needs healing, but also their mother, their family need healing because they've gone through a crisis. that's where the orvis' come in. dan and merideth are just one of the many couples that host the families from other countries coming to save their children's lives. they live with you three or four weeks, they become family. when diane first asked me, i said there is no way i can do this. there is no way. i don't speak another language, my house isn't perfect enough. none of that matters. they've now hosted 5 times... their latest time highlighted in the documentary. music from docuementary all these moms and babies need is someone to love them the documentary screening was extra special today... as it's world humanitarian day and national aviation day. we have a link to r?s?t's documentary with this story on our website kimt dot