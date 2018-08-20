Speech to Text for Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

charge. it's a community event that's been going on since 19?74... downtown oronoco gold rush days. an antique show that brings in thousands of people to the small minnesota community. i'm learning about the impact the people that come to antique shows like this one have on the industry.xxx (nat? everyone has their own kind of treasure... i (nat: that's part of the fun of this business is the hunt.( and some people's (new... might just be something old. jo augustine: it's the product. if i wanted something specific i would come here. the oronoco gold rush days showcases more than 300 vendors... (antique( vendors that is. (nat: clank? primatives... and selling old things is jim wollmering's business... he's always looking for (new ways to do so. jim wollmering hastings, mn the business is changing a lot. the younger generation don't like the antiques so much, they look for newer things so you got to mix it up now. this can make it challenging for some antique vendors... they know that grandma had it and mother had it, but they don't want it... we can't figure it out but that's the way it is so we gotta deal with it. for others ? like margaret meier... it just depends on what you sell. margaret meier i started doing vintage fabrics back when the guys were laughing at me. they said 'you're doing what?' and they used to call me the rag lady, basically. they're not laughing anymore. meier travels the country selling these fabrics... (nat: people are doing a lot of upholstery with them( that people buy to decorate and repurpose. for meier... they're more than just customers. olmsted county had their own gold rush antique show this weekend... at the fairgrounds.///