Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hazy skies continued today as air quality remained moderate. air quality will improve by tomorrow as a strong low pressure system glides to our south. this will bring soaking rains for monday from the morning through the evening, both commutes look to be affected. heavy rain will be likely at times as multiple inches of rain are possible. this will keep highs to the lower 70's on monday. the rain will clear monday night and clouds will be on the decrease for tuesday with highs in the lower to mid 70's. this system will bring in below average air with highs in the 70's through the workweek and lows in the 50's (low 50's tuesday night). we will see sunshine on wednesday and thursday followed by more storms on friday. sunshine will return for saturday and sunday we will see a storm chance. we will see a warm up for the end of the weekend and next week with highs returning to the middle 80's. tonight: isolated showers and storms/mostly cloudy. lows: mid 60's. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. monday: showers and storms/heavy rain possible. highs: low 70's. winds: northeast at 10 to 20 mph. monday night: showers and storms clear/mostly cloudy. lows: upper