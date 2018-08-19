Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Tractor rollover in North Iowa Full Story

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

The 1st Congressional District candidate pays a visit to Christ United Methodist Church.

Posted: Sat Aug 18 20:44:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Aug 18 20:44:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wrapped up today./// a local politician running for the 1st congressional district seat... made a stop in the med city today... dan feehan helped serve a meal and tidy up afterwards at christ united methodist church as part of his service saturdays initiative. he tells kimt addressing food insecurity is a part of his campaign platform. <addressing systemic poverty. it exists in many forms. it happens right here in rochester but it also happens in very much rural communities too. there are people including many many children who don't have enough to eat> feehan will be going head?to? head with republican candidate jim hagedorn in the november election. democrats
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Smoky skies continue this weekend with rain returning late Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Image

Smoke continues this weekend

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Community Events