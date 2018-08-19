Speech to Text for 4th Annual River Rats Car Show

its fourth year... the river rats car club car show. kimt news three's calyn thompson was there today. calyn how was it? katie ? it's an event full of cars and people who love cars. you can show off your set of wheels and pay an entry fee of just 15? bucks. and people took advantage... as there were 186 total cars this year.xxx (nat: car engine( it's the third summer vicki and larry warner get to show off their 1965 dodge coronet at car shows. we're car people and we like going to car shows and meeting new people and seeing cars we hadn't seen before... and it's just a great time. nice way to pass a nice weekend. while they've already been to dozens of car shows... others are just beginning. "well i got a 1966 impala super sport. i've never been to a car show before so this is a first and great day, and a lot of great cars, great people." great people who want to give back. because all the proceeds from today go to veterans in surrounding communities. "it goes to a some of the way the river rats car club gives back to veterans is through buying memorial bricks for the veterans memorial in austin... and donating to the minnesota state veterans cemetery in preston. katie? thank you calyn. organizers tell us the car show continues to grow.///