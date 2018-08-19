Clear
Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

City officials, lifeguards, and other community members were there for the event.

talking close to a year... but the community of chatfield is already looking ahead to the second week of june 2019 ? when they'll have a brand new swimming pool. today ? community members including lifeguards and kids who frequent the pool broke ground at the site of the future aquatic center. here's a look at the proposed design plan... it will feature a zip line ? a 22 feet tall water slide ? and more deck space for lounging. mayor russ smith thinks the new pool will be a fun place for kids (and adults when our kids were little ? we were at the pool every day. when our kids were grown ? we didn't utilize the pool as much but the new pool with the lap swimming and kinda the separation of the adult area with the kids area ? its gonna be more adult friendly the current pool is now closed and will be demolished after the new one is built. the project will cost just
