Speech to Text for Smoke continues this weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brandon wx we are in for a pleasant evening with sunny/hazy skies and mild temperatures with just a bit humidity. air quality remains moderate which is still acceptable but we may see a drop in air quality to unhealthy for sensitive groups by sunday as smoke from canadian wildfires remains prevalent in our skies. those groups include the elderly, young children, and people with certain diseases. if you are included in this, limit prolonged outdoor exposure this weekend. skies will remain smoky and hazy through late sunday until rain moves through. earlier on sunday we may start with some fog with clouds increasing and highs in the low to mid 80's. scattered rain and storms encompasses most of monday with highs in the middle 70's. we will see sunshine and cooler temperatures mainly in the 70's for tuesday, wednesday, and thursday. rain chances return for friday and next weekend. tonight: mostly clear/patchy fog/smoky skies. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 3 to 6 mph. sunday: increasing clouds/isolate d pm showers. highs: low to mid 80's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph.