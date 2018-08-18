Speech to Text for Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

rochester family is shaken up after someone broke into their home while they were sleeping less than a month ago. one of the items stolen during the burglary...a minnesota twins jersey signed by joe mauer. now...as kimt news three's brooke mckivergan shows us...mauer himself is stepping up to help.xxx twins jersey-pkg-1 twins jersey-pkg-6 it's a situation nobody wants to experience. twins jersey-pkg-5 "the night of july 21st in the early hours, this family in northwest rochester was the victim of a burglary of their home while they were home sleeping." lowerthird2line:cindy burglary victim "well i woke up in the morning and our back doors were wide open and started walking through the house and everything was gone." twins jersey-pkg-4 one of the items stolen...a minnesota twins jersey with very special meaning. "my brother in law had bought my son a jersey and then took him to the game and had joe mauer sign it when he was 11. now he's 16 and they just took it." and then...something amazing happened. "joe was moved saw the story as well and wanted to do something to help so we were able to facilitate that for the family to get a new game worn jersey for the family as well as some customized balls signed by joe for the family." "it's an amazing feeling that he cares about people he doesn't even know." she says she appreciates the gesture more than the twins will ever know. "it brought a little brightness to our bad situation." in rochester, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / the rochester police department is