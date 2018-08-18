Speech to Text for Scholarships for Women in Construction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

beautiful day for a game of golf. and that's what dozens of people in our area are doing...all for unique cause. supporting young women who want to pursue a career in construction. kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us live in rochester to tell us more...annalise? xxx golf and women-lintro-2 raquel - i'm at one of the many construction sites you'll find right now in rochester. today...the southeast minnesota chapter of the national association of women in construction - or nawick - is holding their annual golf tournament fundraiser at willow creek golf course. it raises money to help young women reach their career goals of working on sites like this one...or pursuing other jobs in the industry.xxx golf and women-lpkg-1 golf and women-lpkg-4 natural sound: golf club people are swinging clubs to support young women. jayme ostern knows first- hand how much this golf tournament can help students... because she received the scholarship 8 years when she was a high school student. golf and women-lpkg-2 in high school i didn't know that's what i was going to do but learning more about the scholarship directed me to the path where i am today golf and women-lpkg-5 now - she's a local interior designer... and she thinks the tournament and scholarships helps bring awareness to women in construction- related fields. it helps people understand you know there are women in the industry. it can be a male dominated industry and i think a lot of people don't understand so i think this scholarship kind of helps women understand there's more of an opportunity for them letting people know there's opportunity in the field is important to dee schemmel - the co-chair for nawic's golf tournament. golf and women-lpkg-3 the construction industry is booming and its deeply in need of workers - men or women golf and women-lpkg-6 in fact - according to the us bureau of labor statistics - 308,000 more construction jobs were created just this year. but of all workforce industries - construction is one of the most disproportionat e between men and women. in 2017 - only 9% of construction workers were women... but thinks that number will continue to grow. its just something that's not been traditional and i do think its changing. our membership has like doubled in the last 3 years natural sound: golf and today's tournament will help more young women get a start on their careers and join the community of women in construction. for younger women to know that there's someone else there for you and you're not the only one if you want to go into carpentry or interior design or architecture or electric work - its all there and its all one big industry that we're there for each other golf and women-ltag-2 this year - the association is giving a one thousand dollar scholarship to an rctc student pursuing a degree in civil engineering. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. the newman volley ball team is gearing up