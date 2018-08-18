Speech to Text for Canvassing the Results

after a record - breaking primary election night in minnesota...roc hester city leaders are making the votes official. today the canvassing board...which is made up of members of city council and the city clerk...are meeting to validate the results. kimt news three's brooke mckivergan joins us live in rochester with the details. brooke?xxx council canvas-lintro-2 raquel, it was a very quick meeting...about 5 minutes actually but it was an important one. the board confirmed the election results and the city clerk tells me that now we are in what's called the contest period.xxx council canvas-lmpkg-1 council canvas-lmpkg-2 the contest period means that from today until wednesday at 5 p-m, any candidate has the chance to ask for a recount. but the main attention right now is focused on wards one and five. both city council positions qualify for a publicly funded recount. and paul myhrom who is a candidate for ward 1 has already requested his. now, ward 5 candidate byron clark also has the chance to do so. here's why. council canvas-lmpkg-3 "we have 2 of the 3 city races that would be eligible for the publicly funded recounts because the margins between the 2nd and 3rd candidate fall under the threshold of under .5 percent." / council canvas-ltag-2 the city clerk tells me no candidate has requested to do a personally funded recount since 2002. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news three. /