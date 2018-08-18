Speech to Text for Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

a nearly 300- thousand dollar water quality bill passed in iowa last session - some are saying more laws need to be passed to really address the issue. iowa environmental council is saying agriculture is plays a big part in the water quality issue. the council says clear lake has the third highest number of e-coli warnings in the state. kimt news three's brian tabick is live now with what actions the group wants to take - brian? xxx water quality-lintro-2 raquel according to the iowa environmental council - 92 percent of iowa's water pollution is caused by fertilizer and manure runoff contaminating water sources. that's why they're hoping for more water quality legislation next session. xxx water quality-lmpkg-1 water quality-lmpkg-2 paul willis is a farmer himself and says he already practices many of the ideas the iowa environmental council is preaching such as crop rotation to promote healthy soil. he's gone beyond planting just soybeans and corn, saying he has planted alfalfa, wheat and other crops. willis says he also has buffer strips which reduces runoff. he says adding regulations to encourage other farmers to follow in his footsteps could help iowa's waterways. water quality-lmpkg-3 the voluntary participation isn't working then we have to wait to force people to do this and some other states like minnesota have mandatory buffer zones and things like that or some other states they're doing a much better job water quality-ltag-2 the iowa environmental council says they would also like to see the iowa d-n-r properly funded so they can continue to monitor water quality. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank