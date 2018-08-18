Speech to Text for Mental Health First Aid Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the numbers may surprise you. one in five children ages thirteen through eighteen have...or will have...a serious mental illness. that's according to the national alliance on mental illness. staff at a local school district are going through training to help them better understand how to help kids who are dealing with these issues. kimt news three's alex jirgens was at the training in charles city. he joins us now from our mason city newsroom...ale x?xxx mental first aid-nrintro-2 raquel....there is a heightened awareness when it comes to mental health issues affecting kids. today...staff in the charles city school district...rangin g from teachers to even school bus drivers are learning how to recognize the signs of mental illness in students.xxx mental fa-nrpkg-1 lowerthird2line:mental health first aid training charles city, ia as staff at the charles city school district get ready to start the year...the students are their top priority. "i think mental health is something we have to know about and it's for the best needs of our students. i think " cindy rurup is from the central rivers area education agency. she's training staff members how to stop the signs of mental health issues. lowerthird2line:cindy rurup central rivers aea "most of the program is about adolescents. however, you're seeing the signs and symptoms at an earlier age. and they're all about earlier intervention. that's who they are by nature." lowerthird2line:mental health first aid training charles city, ia she applauds the district for making the time to partake in this important training. "we are absolutely thrilled that charles city took this on to bring in this many staff members and this many trainers. that's why we had to pull people from other agencies so that we can have enough trainers here today." scotti hagensick is a counselor for lincoln elementary and the middle school. she says this training will staffers have a conversation between one another...and help those in need. lowerthird2line:scotti hagensick counselor "while we may not be able to change what's going on for our kids, we can certainly have that empathetic support for response and help them when they need it." lowerthird2line:mental health first aid training charles city, ia rurup wants staffers to walk away with this: "our goal is to help equip them with that 5 step action plan to say i can be that one person who makes a difference. i can be that one person who talks to them about them and lets them know they're not alone and there are some resources out there to help them." mental first aid-nrtag-2 let's take a look at that five-step action plan you just heard rurup mention. mental first aid-nrtag-3 the steps are...assess for risk of suicide or harm...listen non- judgementally... give reassurance and information...en courage appropriate professional help....and encourage self help and other support strategies. reporting live in the mason city newsroom - alex jirgens - kimt news three. thanks alex. in total...about 240 staff members from across the district participated in today's training. / just days