Clear

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast.

Posted: Fri Aug 17 15:41:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 17 15:41:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tyler Roney

Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 we're going to be in for a sunny and warm weekend along with the humidity sticking around across north iowa and southern minnesota. some patchy fog will be possible overnight tonight and into saturday morning with highs returning into the lower to mid 80's. sunday will be similar, but we're tracking more showers and storms by late sunday evening. these will look to slowly arrive toward our area after sunset and continue into monday. sunday itself during the day will stay dry with highs remaining in the lower to mid 80's. as we begin next week with scattered showers and storms, temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 70's for highs on monday through wednesday. the sunshine will be back and stick around from tuesday all the way through next friday. tonight: mostly clear/patchy fog late. lows: lower 60's. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. saturday: patchy am fog/mostly sunny. highs: mid 80's. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. saturday night: mostly clear. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 3 to 6 mph. celebrate local heroes-vo-3
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events