Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 we're going to be in for a sunny and warm weekend along with the humidity sticking around across north iowa and southern minnesota. some patchy fog will be possible overnight tonight and into saturday morning with highs returning into the lower to mid 80's. sunday will be similar, but we're tracking more showers and storms by late sunday evening. these will look to slowly arrive toward our area after sunset and continue into monday. sunday itself during the day will stay dry with highs remaining in the lower to mid 80's. as we begin next week with scattered showers and storms, temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 70's for highs on monday through wednesday. the sunshine will be back and stick around from tuesday all the way through next friday. tonight: mostly clear/patchy fog late. lows: lower 60's. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. saturday: patchy am fog/mostly sunny. highs: mid 80's. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. saturday night: mostly clear. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 3 to 6 mph. celebrate local heroes-vo-3