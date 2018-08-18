Speech to Text for Local Heroes Day

celebrate local heroes-vo-4 honoring local heroes - veterans - first responders - and educators is the goal of the "local heroes days" at universal marine and r-v in rochester. celebrate local heroes-vo-1 celebrate local heroes-vo-2 at the event - veteran lester griebenow was reunited with something familiar.... there are first responder and military vehicles vehicles and arsenal of past and present including a korean war era cannon - like the one lester operated when he served in korea.xxx celebrate local heroes-sot-1 celebrate local heroes-sot-2 oh it's a blessing. im just thrilled to see that there's still some on earth that they're still showing it - that it hasn't become scrap iron at the event tomorrow - there will be a police dog demonstration and a helicopter landing. / roch pc talks-vo-3 it's an event in it's second year... but for rochester's new police chief - it's a first. roch pc talks-vo-1 roch pc talks-vo-2 this morning - people got free cups of coffee if they stopped by the second annual "cop on a rooftop" event. the event raises money for special olympics minnesota. it's hosted with the olsmted county sheriff's office... and police chief jim franklin tells us it's an example showing just how well the multi- jurisdictional partnership is going. franklin has been on the job for about 3 weeks... and we're finding out what his goals look like now that he's settling in.xxx roch pc talks-sot-1 roch pc talks-sot-2 this is one of my primary goals is community engagement and really getting the cops out in the community interacting and just talking with people that community connectedness if you will franklin says he's very happy to be in rochester - and he feels he's been welcomed with open arms.