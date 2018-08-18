Clear

Extra patrol on roadways

With summer wrapping up, more people are out on the roads.. including law enforcement officials.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

approaching - and law enforcment are warning about more motorists on the road ways. that's why they'are stepping up their efforts to keep you safe. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is checking in with travelers on the scene out at clear lake today to find out how they feel about the extra protection.xxx unemployment rate-llmpkg-1 stepped up enforcement-llmpkg-2 i was in a parked car and someone came and hit me and they had been texting and driving cassandra berger says she has been hit by a distracted driver before. that's why she says with more people on the roadways at the end of summer she is glad to hear more police will be out looking for impaired or distracted drivers. according to the iowa department of public safety, last year 10 people died on iowa roadways with four of them being linked to alcohol. but berger says she knows what to look for to keep her and her family safe. lowerthird2line:cassandra berger waukon, ia look for people swerving and then people being on their phones and being distracted while they are driving. stepped up enforcement-llmpkg-4 law enforcement will also be cracking down on those not wearing their seat belts in clear lake brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. stepped up enforcement-tag-1 stepped up enforcement-vo-2 as a part of a nation-wide effort law enforcement will have extra patrol on the roadways starting today until the end of labor day weekend. this sign is over highway 52 in rochester - reminding people of the extra enforcement and that the law won't be taking the holiday off. / and with summer
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
