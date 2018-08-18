Speech to Text for Renting Chromebooks

summer wrapping up - kids are going back to school. and beginning next thursday...maso n city high school students will be receiving their chromebook laptops for the year. so we wanted to know... how does the district make sure they're being used how they're supposed to? live kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at mason city high school to find out. alex??? maplive:chromebooks available to rent mason city, ia google earth 2018 google mason city high school 2.jpg amy - in about a week's time students will be able to check out these chromebook laptops to use for schoolwork and assignments. chromebooks for rent-maplive-2 but when it comes to security and making sure they're used for the intended job - how does the district do it? i spoke with principal dan long to find out.xxx chromebooks for rent-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:chromebooks available to rent mason city, ia long and other staffers are getting ready for another school year. and of course - that means issuing assignments - which are coming online more and more often with students having the option to rent a laptop during the year...some parents may be concerned about security and their intended purpose. but long says not to worry...there are plenty of safeguards in place. lowerthird2line:dan long principal, mason city high school "we have additional programs that on one end, provides for some interactive ability to communicate between the teacher and the student, but also provides another layer of being able to monitor and limit certain websites that they're going to." chromebooks for rent-ltag-2 the district recently sent out information to parents including an agreement form...and the technology handbook. if you have not received them and would like to...they can be found online at the mason city schools website. live at mason city high school - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. thank you alex. pickup for chromebooks will start next thursday at 8 a-m at the mason city high school.