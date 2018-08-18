Speech to Text for aretha franklin

are on top of amazon's best? seller list a day after the queen of soul passed away at her home in detroit at the age of 76 from cancer. today, the tributes continue to pour in for the 18?time grammy winner, from fellow entertainers to fans who flocked to the church where she grew up to pay their respects. vladimir duthier reports from the new bethel baptist church in detroit./// paying tribute to the "queen of soul" thursday, singer alicia keys belted out a rendition of "a natural woman"... while a guest on a radio show. keys was one of several powerful female singers to pay tribute to aretha franklin. an emotional ariana grande appeared on "the tonight show." "she touched every genre every singer was influenced in some way by the way she sang." "they will forever be influenced by her because her voice her emotion her sincerity is unforgettable. " franklin was the first woman to be inducted into the rock n roll hall of fame. she took home 18 grammy awards... and sang at the inauguration of america's first black president. mourners gathered at new bethel baptist church in detroit thursday, where franklin got her start singing gospel music. "you felt like you needed to be here." "yes." "why?" "because if i didn't, it would be remiss not to be here, to honor her." "she is such a big part of detroit." berry gordy, the founder of the motown record label, has known franklin since she was a child. "many artists come along, you know, once in a decade. or once in a generation. or once in a lifetime aretha franklin only comes around once. period." take a look at the cover of today's detroit free press, a beautiful trbute to aretha franklin with the headline, eternal respect. cbs news has learned an aretha franklin tribute concert is being planned at madison square garden in new york city for november. franklin's last known performance was (last( november at a gala for elton john's aids foundation. he tweeted yesterday, "long live the queen." vladimir duthiers, cbs news, detroit. former president barack obama wrote "aretha helped define the american experience" and barbra streisand called her a "uniquely brilliant singer."///