Clear

holding breath kicker

holding breath kicker

Posted: Fri Aug 17 10:44:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 17 10:44:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Arielle Harrison

Speech to Text for holding breath kicker

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this./// prepare to be amazed! this 18? year?old from the country georgia solved six rubik's cubes underwaterin one breath! he was underwater for just under two minutes. the current record was set in the u?s back in 20?14. we don't know if he broke the record just yet... his results need to be confirmed. but we're told this guy spent the last six months... and several hours a day preparing to break this record!///
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events