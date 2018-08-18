Speech to Text for holding breath kicker

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this./// prepare to be amazed! this 18? year?old from the country georgia solved six rubik's cubes underwaterin one breath! he was underwater for just under two minutes. the current record was set in the u?s back in 20?14. we don't know if he broke the record just yet... his results need to be confirmed. but we're told this guy spent the last six months... and several hours a day preparing to break this record!///