Speech to Text for CO MURDERS

investigators in colorado believe they've found the bodies of a pregnant mother and her two young daughters. the sole suspect in their murders is the husband and father, chris watts. he's now made his first court appearance and will likely face three counts of first degree murder. omar villafranca reports from coloardo./// "those two little girls are so innocent and so sweet. and i just don't understand how you could do this to your family." ashley bell's daughter played with shanann watt's four? year? old bella and three? year? old celeste. "are you really excited?!" bell's memories of the seemingly close?knit colorado family are now shattered. "i kept telling myself, no, no, no. he wouldn't do anything to her." "mr. watts, why did you kill your wife and two children?" chris watts said little inside a colorado courtroom on thursday. the silence was a dramatic reversal from earlier in the week as watts pleaded for his family's safe return. "i just want them to come back. and if ? if they're not safe right now, that's what's ? that's what's tearing me apart." thursday, police recovered a body believed to be shanann's on an oil field where her husband worked. bodies believed to be bella and celeste were also found in close proximity to their mother. watts was fired wednesday& the same day of his arrest. investigators have not revealed a possible motive. "we loved shanann and those girls so much." friends nicholas and amanda thayer say that shanann expressed concerns of infidelity. "it came to her mind that possibly he could be cheating." "as horrible as this outcome is, our role is now to do everything that we can to determine exactly what occurred and assist in filing a thorough case." shanann's family has expressed their hurt, confusion, and anger over the tragedy. law enforcement would not confirm nor deny allegations that watts confessed to killing his wife and daughters. formal charges are expected to be filed on monday. omar villafranca, cbs news, frederick, colorado. and we