Rep. Steve King comes to KIMT

talks with kimt-vo-3 after primaries around the u-s showed large turnouts for democrats... iowa congressman steve king is weighing in on how he feels about the results. steve king talks with kimt-vo-1 lowerthird2line:congressman king weighs in on primary results mason city, ia king - who is a republican - says he agrees that there is definitely a large number of democrats voting right now. but - he says he doesn't believe there will be a large wave of democrats voted in to office come election day.xxx steve king talks with kimt-sot-1 lowerthird2line:us rep. steve king (r) iowa there's not going to be a blue tsunami or a blue wave and there's not likely to be a red tsunami either but there's more likely today to be a red wave blue wave king also touched on the tariff situation saying he feels we are getting closer to a point where nafta can be restored and trade talks with china can start again. / a downtown revitalization project in mason city is now hitting another road block. downtown project financing-vo-1 lowerthird2line:river city renaissance no longer on ieda's agenda mason city, ia initially - the river city renaissance project was on the agenda for the iowa economic development authority's meeting tomorrow. however - now - we are learning that is no longer an agenda item. mason city city administrator aaron burnett tell us that's because the project developer - g-8 development - does not have all of it's documentation for the project financing. in july - it was announced that g-8 had secured that funding. representative s from mason city will be heading to des moines tomorrow to give an update on the project... and say they expect to get a new deadline to submit the paperwork in order to secure state funding. / place of worship violence-vo-3