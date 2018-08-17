Clear

forecast 6:30am 8.17.2018

forecast 8.17.2018

Posted: Fri Aug 17 05:09:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 17 05:09:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for forecast 6:30am 8.17.2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the rain has moved on leaving some rather patchy fog in its wake. a lot of us will be waking up to foggy skies alongside partly to mostly cloudy conditions ?? this thanks to the lack of winds and excess of moisture in the air. it will take time for a lot of this to clear, but once it does, sunny skies await! we can expect another sunny summer friday afternoon and evening leading into mostly clear skies with another chance for minor fog development into saturday. the weekend will begin sunny and warm holding on through most of sunday. late sunday night brings us our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorm s as a front moves through and proceeds to cool us down for the start of the next work week. scattered showers and storms through monday with highs reaching into the middle 70s. tuesday will be sunny with highs remaining in the middle 70s. today: morning fog/decreasing clouds/mostly sunny. highs: middle 80s. winds: north at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower 60s. winds: north at 3 to 6 mph. saturday: mostly sunny.
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events