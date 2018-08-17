Speech to Text for forecast 6:30am 8.17.2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the rain has moved on leaving some rather patchy fog in its wake. a lot of us will be waking up to foggy skies alongside partly to mostly cloudy conditions ?? this thanks to the lack of winds and excess of moisture in the air. it will take time for a lot of this to clear, but once it does, sunny skies await! we can expect another sunny summer friday afternoon and evening leading into mostly clear skies with another chance for minor fog development into saturday. the weekend will begin sunny and warm holding on through most of sunday. late sunday night brings us our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorm s as a front moves through and proceeds to cool us down for the start of the next work week. scattered showers and storms through monday with highs reaching into the middle 70s. tuesday will be sunny with highs remaining in the middle 70s. today: morning fog/decreasing clouds/mostly sunny. highs: middle 80s. winds: north at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower 60s. winds: north at 3 to 6 mph. saturday: mostly sunny.