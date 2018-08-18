Clear

Farmer's market highlighting latino community

Posted: Fri Aug 17 04:47:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 17 04:47:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

new on daybreak... there are new new efforts to make rochester more inclusive for immigrants. this week, the rochester farmers market is highlighting the latino community by having organizations present at the market this saturday. this comes after a summer of rallies and forums where members of the latino community called out the olmsted county sheriff's for allegedly deporting illegal immigrants. christina valdez is the bilangual pre? school listos' director which is taking part in saturday's event. she says she hopes it brings more understanding within the community. so i hope that it's a chance for people to come together and get to know one another. i think that an issue is less frustrating or stressful or scary to think about and understand if you know somebody who its impacting, if you know somebody that's a part of it. the farmers market starts at 7?30 am on saturday at it's fourth avenue location.
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
