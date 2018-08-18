Clear

RPS study session talks disparities

Posted: Fri Aug 17 04:45:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 17 04:45:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

parents and community members in rochester are sharing their frustrations following last night's rochester public school's study session. the meeting outlined the strengths of different programs teachers are going through to make better learning environments for their students. up for discussion was "equity training"... but when it came to talking about the "discipline disparity numbers" and data from a recent study... some parents feel like the board lacked accountability./ // "i feel like they pay lip services to wanting to really make changes and measure their success and be held accountable but then when we try to help them figure out ways or methods to figure out accountability, they put up walls or they don't want to talk about it." the next school board meeting for rochester public schools is august 21st.
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
