'Cop on a rooftop' raising funds for Special Olympics Minnesota

Posted: Fri Aug 17 04:45:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 17 04:45:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

law enforcement officers across minnesota are (rising to the occasion to support special olympics athletes this morning. for the second year in a row ? the olmsted county sheriff's office is participating in dunkin donuts "cop on a rooftop" event. live kimt news three's deedee stiepan is live outside of the downtown rochester dunkin with olmsted county sheriff kevin togerson... deedee good morning. good morning tyler and arielle ? i'm at the dunkin donuts on first avenue in downtown rochester and i'm joined by olmsted county sheriff kevin torgerson ? good morning sheriff. they just got set up here moments ago and as you can we're not technically on the rooftop but that's because this location is apart of a much taller building... but sheriff tell me what this is all about. some of the special olympics minnesota athletes will be joining you out here this morning ? tell me about you experience working with these athletes and this organization. how can people support this cause today.. and we are learning the new rochester police chief, jim franklin is also in attendence.
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
