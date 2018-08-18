Clear

Turbine concerns

Residents want to make sure their questions are answered before a turbine project continues to move forward in Worth County.

a proposed turbine project is moving forward in worth county. but residents have some questions...and concerns. turbines-vo-1 lowerthird2line:wind turbine project grafton, ia mitchell and worth counties receive what are called tiff funds from projects like wind turbines. those funds go toward infastructure projects...like a study about a proposed natural gas pipeline. but some community members say there are a number of issues with turbines...like their regulations. that's why they're consulting an expert who deals with people already living in areas with industrial wind turbines to talk about the issues she's seeing.xxx turbines-sot-1 turbines-sot-2 i would like to see all winter bynes installation suspended until we can get some good well thought out regulations in place turbines-sot-3 this kind of meeting is happening all over the country and all around the world in rural communities far and wide and there's a reason why so many farmers are not signing these ridiculous one- sided contracts county supervisors say the number of turbines this project will include will be decided by the end of the month. / coming up on kimt news three at ten...mayo clinic is receiving a big honor. we'll tell you why. news tease-vo-2 news tease-vo-3 plus...where your family will soon be able to enjoy this new playground...ne xt. / live wx tease-live-2 your full stormteam 3 weather
