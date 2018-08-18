Speech to Text for Donut Shop Reopens After Break-In

Police say sometime overnight on Tuesday, someone broke in to South Shore Donut Company in Clear Lake. A tube of hamburger meat, several bags of hot dogs and chips were stolen. The store is owned by John and Whitney Mixdorf, who say since the break-in, the community is offering lots of support. Whitney Mixdorf, co-owner of South Shore Donut Co., said: "We had people calling and stopping by, people riding their bikes through, asking if there's anything we can do. Can we help you clean up. We've had people offer to come in here and help us work today, and it's just been crazy in here. And overwhelming with the support, it really has been." The Mixdorfs estimate total damages, including repairing the front door, are more than a thousand dollars. Police say no arrests have been made in the case.