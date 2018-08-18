Clear

Donut Shop Reopens After Break-In

The shop's front door was shattered and food was stolen

Posted: Thu Aug 16 16:54:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 16 16:54:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

local business is back open...after a break-in just two days ago. burglary update-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:facebook/so uth shore donut co. donut shop reopens after break-in clear lake, ia police say sometime overnight on tuesday...someo ne broke in to south shore donut company in clear lake. a tube of hamburger meat...several bags of hot dogs and chips were stolen. burglary update-vo-3 the store is owned by john and whitney mixdorf...who say since the break-in...the community is offering lots of support.xxx burglary update-sot-1 lowerthird2line:whitney mixdorf co-owner, south shore donut co. "we had people calling and stopping by, people riding their bikes through, asking if there's anything we can do. can we help you clean up. we've had people offer to come in here and help us work today, and it's just been crazy in here. and overwhelming with the support, it really has been." the mixdorfs estimate total damages...includ ing repairing the front door...are more than a thousand dollars. police say no arrests have been made in the case. / a man accused of wielding a samurai
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
