Mohawks Eager to Start Season

The football team is out on the field practicing

mason city mohawks are fired up for this season after going two and seven last year. mohawk fb-vo-1 mohawk fb-vo-3 this year the sophmores are saying the practices are being stepped up. the amount of leadership is pushing the younger group to play at a higher level. and this year they have big goals they're hoping to accomplish...like smashing the school rushing record of 356 yards.xxx mohawk fb-sot-1 mohawk fb-sot-2 the offense of line is looking good at running back is looking good we're all in sink and we're going to do it mohawk fb-sot-3 we have a strong running team we all we have our old lineman we all get behind them and they have big holes and we just run right through them some lines a big part of that and if they believe net and we all can believe then because they're going to get it done the mohawks will be taking the field for the first time this season...hosting the fort dodge dodgers on august 24th. / the
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
