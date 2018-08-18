Speech to Text for School Supplies Giveaway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first day of school right around the corner...if your kids don't have their school supplies yet...it's probably on your to-do list. but not all families can afford the necessary matierials. that's why kimt news three...and our giving your best partners diamond jo casino and first citizens bank...team up for a school supply drive. today...they're being distributed to local students. kimt news three's alex jirgens joins us live at the mason city salvation army with more...alex?xxx supplies giveaway-lintro-2 raquel - there was quite the turnout here today for the annual supply drive giveaway. i'm finding out...it makes a big difference in the lives of local families.xxx supplies giveaway-lpkg-1 lowerthirdgyb:school supply giveaway mason city, ia lisa stanzyk's daughter is getting ready to start kindergarten. lowerthirdgyb:lisa stanzyk mason city, ia "being the first time, having a kid go to school. it's going to be challenging, but pretty sure we can get through it." lowerthirdgyb:school supply giveaway mason city, ia lisa recently moved to mason city and is currently unemployed. so this school supply drive is taking off some of the stress of making sure her daughter is ready for class. "it's very convenient, especially with those who are having trouble with income. and especially with all the programs the schools have to help with the financial part, it's even much more of a bigger help." tinisha terry is getting supplies for her kids...who range from pre-k to high school. they've been depending on this drive for years. lowerthirdgyb:tinisha terry mason city, ia "i think it's actually awesome, just to get the help for the kids and make them more comfortable starting school." lowerthirdgyb:school supply giveaway mason city, ia with her daughter now all set for her first day of school...stanzyk can breathe a sigh of relief. "that's our goal. that way she can actually be a kid instead of having to act like a little teenager when she should be a kid." / supplies giveaway-ltag-2 so far today...we're told nearly 400 backpacks have been distributed for students ranging from preschool to high school. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. thank you alex.