Speech to Text for Protecting places of worship

county sheriff's office is holding classes to help the public learn how to protect places of worship from violence. place of worship violence-vo-1 lowerthird2line:protecting places of worship albert lea, mn at the first session this morning - sheriff kurt freitag and deputy david gilmore taught attendees about what to do if an active shooter or other threat enters their worship space - including strategies such as run - hide - fight. sheriff freitag thinks the class thinks the class is giving people ideas they can implement in their congregations. xxx place of worship violence-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sheriff kurt freitag freeborn county, mn i think it's getting their wheels going - making them think about what if - what if it does come to their church - give them the ability to respond more effectively than if youre unprepared and you have no clue what youre going to do as a church or as an individual if you missed the class this morning - there's another class tonight at 7 p-m at crossroads church. sheriff freitag tells us he'd also like to host more of these classes in the future. /