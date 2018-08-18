Clear

Protecting places of worship

Freeborn County Kurt Freitag says he wants to ensure people know how to keep themselves safe while at church.

Posted By: Jon Bendickson

county sheriff's office is holding classes to help the public learn how to protect places of worship from violence. place of worship violence-vo-1 lowerthird2line:protecting places of worship albert lea, mn at the first session this morning - sheriff kurt freitag and deputy david gilmore taught attendees about what to do if an active shooter or other threat enters their worship space - including strategies such as run - hide - fight. sheriff freitag thinks the class thinks the class is giving people ideas they can implement in their congregations. xxx place of worship violence-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sheriff kurt freitag freeborn county, mn i think it's getting their wheels going - making them think about what if - what if it does come to their church - give them the ability to respond more effectively than if youre unprepared and you have no clue what youre going to do as a church or as an individual if you missed the class this morning - there's another class tonight at 7 p-m at crossroads church. sheriff freitag tells us he'd also like to host more of these classes in the future. /
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

