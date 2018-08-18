Speech to Text for US Rep. Steve King discusses primary results

primaries around the u-s showed large turnouts for democrats... iowa congressman steve king is weighing in on how he feels about the results. king - who is a republican - says he agrees that there is definitely a large number of democrats voting right now. but - he says he doesn't believe there will be a large wave of democrats voted in to office come election day. us rep. steve king (r) iowa: there's not going to be a blue tsunami or a blue wave and there's not likely to be a red tsunami either but there's more likely today to be a red wave blue wave. king also touched on the tariff situation saying he feels we are getting closer to a point where nafta can be restored and trade talks with china can start again.