Clear

US Rep. Steve King discusses primary results

While King recognizes that many Democrats voted in the primaries, he believes that Republicans will come out on top in November.

Posted: Thu Aug 16 15:48:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 16 15:48:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for US Rep. Steve King discusses primary results

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

primaries around the u-s showed large turnouts for democrats... iowa congressman steve king is weighing in on how he feels about the results. steve king talks with kimt-vo-1 lowerthird2line:congressman king weighs in on primary results mason city, ia king - who is a republican - says he agrees that there is definitely a large number of democrats voting right now. but - he says he doesn't believe there will be a large wave of democrats voted in to office come election day.xxx steve king talks with kimt-sot-1 lowerthird2line:us rep. steve king (r) iowa there's not going to be a blue tsunami or a blue wave and there's not likely to be a red tsunami either but there's more likely today to be a red wave blue wave king also touched on the tariff situation saying he feels we are getting closer to a point where nafta can be restored and trade talks with china can start again. /
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events