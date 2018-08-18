Speech to Text for Virgils to move to make room for new hotel

while an old staple of rochester is leaving it's original location... a new building is being put up. today the new project was discussed at the committee on urban design and environment... or cude meeting. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan attended the meeting and has the details.xxx hotel project-mpkg-1 hotel project-llmpkg-3 this is the soon to be location of a new hotel project but those with cude have a few concerns. hotel project-llmpkg-4 this is what the 2 hundred and 39 room hotel will look like. complete with two levels of underground parking, and retail space on the lower level which people will be able to access from the sidewalk, the hotel will be built where virgils currently sits. the concerns brought up by cude were the traffic issues that will be caused by the pick up and drop off area at the hotel... and the accessibility on second street. those with the committee say even though there are concerns... this is something the community can look forward to. hotel project-llmpkg-5 "by creating additional jobs, it increases the employment base of rochester. i'm sure dozens of people will be employed." hotel project-llmpkg-7 and virgil's will keep this location until they have to move out when they do move, they'll still be here in town. in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / construction for that new hotel won't start for probably 1 or 2 more years pending approvals from the planning and zoning committee and the city council. /