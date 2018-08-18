Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic announces expansion

health system just announced a new 11 point 2 million dollar expansion to their campus in austin. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live in the rochester studio. annalise - what do you know about the expansion? mayo clinic expansion-lintro-2 amy - this is one of the rooms at the current women's special care unit. the expansion will feature 10 new rooms that are 58 percent bigger than this one - and will have private bathrooms. the new unit will also have a family waiting area.xxx mayo clinic expansion-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:mayo expanding for a new birthing unit austin, mn this is our current clinic and space and so it's this portion of the building that will be completely renovated ceo mark ciota and medical director sumit bhagra explain the logistics of the expansion - and why they matter. mayo clinic expansion-pkg-4 it's important because it's going to be all new space - all modern equipment - and provide excellent facilities for us long term mayo clinic expansion-pkg-5 the new space for mothers and babies will be built in the third floor space where the women's special care unit is currently located. mayo clinic expansion-pkg-3 these rooms will have state of the art technology to help our staff deliver safe and efficient care mayo clinic expansion-pkg-6 and it's getting a new name. we really like the family birthing center because it really is a family event creating a new birthing center to combine the birthing units of the albert lea and austin clinics is part of mayo's consolidation plan - moving some services from albert lea to austin. it's going to have enough room and enough space for both communities and part of that is the rooms are going to be much bigger than either site has mayo clinic is still working on perfecting the details and design. i think the idea here is to create an environment that is so wonderful and staff it with people that are so wonderful that is just adds to that special day. that's what we're trying to do. / mayo clinic expansion-ltag-2 the new expansion will also include a link to other parts of the hospital to help patients - staff - and visitors get around - a c- section unit - triage - and a newborn nursery. construction is expected to begin mid-2019 and wrap up at the end of 2020. live in the rochester studio annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. plans are also moving ahead to modernize the medical - surgical - and pediatrics inpatient unit. mayo tells us they'll have more information on that sometime early next year. / /