Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-16-18)

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 as a stubborn system remains planted right over the midwest, we'll continue to deal with showers and thunderstorms throughout this evening. while severe weather won't be a factor, heavy rainfall and lightning is enough to cancel any outdoor activites. similar to yesterday with the nature of these particular storms, some cold air funnels will be possible. these rarely touch the ground or cause any damage. if you see such a thing, please let us know! as the rain comes to an end tonight, we'll begin friday with cloud cover and some patchy fog. the clouds will clear throughout friday afternoon giving way to sunshine by the afternoon and early evening. highs on friday will be in the lower 80's and then the sunshine will continue into the weekend. we'll see highs in the mid 80's on saturday with plenty of sunshine. clouds will gradually increase sunday, but the rainfall won't arrive until sunday night. we're tracking more storms overnight sunday and into monday. more fall-like air will be back next week with highs in the mid 70's and overnight lows in the mid 50's. tonight: storms early. lows: lower to mid 60's. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. friday: patchy am fog/decreasing clouds. highs: lower 80's. winds: north at 4 to 8 mph. friday night: mostly clear. lows: lower 60's. winds: north at 3 to 6 mph.