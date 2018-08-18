Speech to Text for 'Over the edge' event happening today

if you're heading to thursdays on first & third today in downtown rochester... you'll likely see something new that will be hard to miss! let's go live to kimt news 3's annalisa pardo... for what's going to be there! tyler and arielle, in just a few hours, people will be rappeling 120 feet down this building to raise money for hiawatha homes. sarah langenfeld is with hiawatha homes, which services people with disabilities in the community. she says this event helps pay for services the organization provides. hiawatha owns and operates 21 houses for people with disabilities in olmsted county, and provides fun outtings, or services to make independent living more accessible. with organizations like hiawatha facing a seven percent cut in state funding, langenfeld says fundraisers like today are more important than ever. it's affected us now, but it's also going to affect us down the road. we're doing our best to kind of negate the negative affects of it but also trying to stay positive and just doing what we can in the foundation with events like over the edge to put the focus on the people we support. it's not too late to sign up, and the over the edge event will go from 11 to 8 pm today. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news we have information on how to sign up on our website, kimt dot com.