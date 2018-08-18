Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-16-18

let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... we are starting off cloudy with see patchy fog, but clouds will stay with us through most of the day. this afternoon will lead to the best chance for scattered storms than what we have seen all week. there will be some heavy downpours and gusty winds, but no severe weather. storm chances will be ending tonight and we will stay cloudy with a chance for patchy fog for friday morning. we will be drying out and clearing up for friday afternoon and the weekend. friday will bring sunshine by the afternoon with highs staying in the lower 80's. the humidity will remain high as well. once we get into the weekend itself, it'll still be warm and muggy with highs in the lower to mid 80's, but we'll be tracking more showers and storms by sunday night. they will continue into monday as we cool down to the 70's for highs next week. overnight lows will fall to the 50's by monday night. today: isolated pm storms/mostly cloudy. highs: lower 80's. winds: north at 4 to 8 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/patchy fog. lows: lower to mid 60's. winds: north at 3 to 6 mph. friday: partly