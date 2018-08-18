Speech to Text for Addressing rural EMS workforce shortage

there's a serious staffing crisis in the field of emergency medical services. specifically rural ems departments ? which are facing a lot of challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified staff. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in studio this morning to explain the consequences this staffing crisis will have on communities. the struggle to recruit and retain emergency medical technicians ? especially in rural communities ? is a serious problem ? we're talking life or death serious. here are just a few of the rural ambulance services in our area that have immediate needs for full and or part time paramedics and emts. among them ? hayfield ambulance ? which i'm told had a "dire" need to fill two full?time licensed emt's. there are a few things contributing to the decline in the rural ems workforce... one is the lack of people willing to step up or volunteer another is that over the years the responsibilitie s and education requirements for these positions have increased. but so has the demand for emergency service ? which has hayfield ambulance staff spread thin. "i'm doing the work of two full?time emts right now. people take for granted when they call 911 that somebody will show up. that time has come and gone. we need people to step up and we need applicants to come here and again it's unfortunately not just in hayfield, a lot of people a lot of different services are suffering with the same problem." the bottom line is for services like hayfield ambulance to continue to move forward ? they need volunteers willing to step thanks deedee. we have more information on ems job openings in our area as well as education requirements on kimt dot com ? just look for this story under local news.