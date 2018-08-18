Clear

What's next after the primary?

What's next after the primary?

Posted: Thu Aug 16 05:02:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 16 05:02:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for What's next after the primary?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the primary now behind us... what's next for the candidates moving on to the november ballot. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live with what we can expect to see over the next few months leading up to election day. good morning ? for the candidates moving on to the november ballot ? the celebration now over and the focus will shift to ramping up campaigns. now is when casual voters start really paying attention to candidate platforms. kimt news three's political analyst dr eric shoars says ahead of the prim ary ? candidates were mainly appealing to their party and focused on being the best nominee. but now is when shoars says we'll start to see more complete campaign messages and platforms. "that's when you have the candidates from both parties really trying to dial in their message to get across to the voters why he/she is the best choice for the particular race. as we look at the high?stakes nature of the governorship and the first congressional district, that is especially true." there's a big issue in our area that shoars believes will become apart of the platforms for the gubernatorial candidates ? we'll tell you what it is thanks deedee. early voting in minnesota begins september 21st.
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events