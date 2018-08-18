Speech to Text for What's next after the primary?

with the primary now behind us... what's next for the candidates moving on to the november ballot. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live with what we can expect to see over the next few months leading up to election day. good morning ? for the candidates moving on to the november ballot ? the celebration now over and the focus will shift to ramping up campaigns. now is when casual voters start really paying attention to candidate platforms. kimt news three's political analyst dr eric shoars says ahead of the prim ary ? candidates were mainly appealing to their party and focused on being the best nominee. but now is when shoars says we'll start to see more complete campaign messages and platforms. "that's when you have the candidates from both parties really trying to dial in their message to get across to the voters why he/she is the best choice for the particular race. as we look at the high?stakes nature of the governorship and the first congressional district, that is especially true." there's a big issue in our area that shoars believes will become apart of the platforms for the gubernatorial candidates ? we'll tell you what it is thanks deedee. early voting in minnesota begins september 21st.