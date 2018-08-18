Speech to Text for Corners of America

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a story that's inspiring many. one man is really going the extra mile...or thousand miles...to spread awareness about post- traumatic stress disorder and veteran suicide. kimt news three's brooke mckivergan met up with him today in rochester. live she joins us now live...brooke...w hat an incredible journey he's on?xxx maplive:going the extra mile...or thousand rochester, mn google earth 2018 google kahler grand.jpg raquel this is where eli will be staying for the next 2 nights while he rests from an almost 5 thousand mile walking and biking trip. vet bicyclist-maplive-2 all in an effort to raise awareness for something that affects those who put their lives on the line for our country.xxx vet bicyclist-pkg-1 vet bicyclist-pkg-2 "i lost a coupe guys i served with to ptsd and suicide and it didn't sit well with me to say the least." vet bicyclist-pkg-5 eli smith vividly remember his time serving as a tank gunner in south korea. he's now riding bike to all four corners of the united states to raise awareness about p-t-s-d and veteran suicide. vet bicyclist-pkg-3 "well we lose 20 veterans on average every day." vet bicyclist-pkg-4 it all started in november of 20- 16...when eli started out on foot in pensacola florida. he walked to washington state ....where he hopped on his bike...and is stopping here in rochester before continuing his journey to maine. it will be a total of 6 thousand 4 hundred miles. "this is like my third one of these, second one of these, fourth seat" he's documenting his journey on social media. he says he's received nearly a dozen letters from people who were in a dark place...telling him that he saved their life. "theres no words for it." through the heat, hunger, and sore muscles...he says it's all worth it. "to know that people are supporting me to be able to do this and that saves lives is just...i'm just very lucky." eli's advice for helping support those who put their lives on the line for us daily... "just reach out to a veteran, talk to someone, text them, invite them out for dinner." / vet bicyclist-ltag-2 while eli says the journey is long and lonely, he knows his family, supporters, and the men and women who have served...all have his back. eli is taking a day to rest in rochester tomorrow...but will be pedaling again on firday and be on his way to iowa continuing his ride of a lifetime. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / thank you brooke. if you'd like to follow eli's journey or donate to his cause...you can find a link with all of that information on kimt dot com...along with this story under local news. / it's a hot topic these days...you