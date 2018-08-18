Speech to Text for Tuning Downtown Pianos

dt pianos-natvo-3 if you've ever spent time in downtown mason city...you've probably noticed the pianos there for people to play. but leaving instruments out in the eliments can take a toll. so a local piano tuner is making sure the pianos are ready to play.xxx dt pianos-vo-1 natural sound lowerthird2line:tuning downtown pianos mason city, ia sam crosser owns a piano tuning business. tuning the more than two- hundred strings on the insturment is now easy process. it takes him around two hours. these community pianos are scattered throughout downtown mason city for anyone to enjoy. crosser likes to play them sometimes when he's out and about. but he says leaving them out in the sun can do some damage.xxx dt pianos-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sam crosser sam crosser piano tuning it's a quaye piano so it's a quality piano but being out in the elements is hard on them so i will see what i can do, but everything is working good so far. crosser says he will be fixing another one of the pianos very soon.