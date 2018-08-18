Speech to Text for Packing School Supplies

school supplies-vo-3 we have some cooler weather in the forecast for next week...and that feels about right for this time of year as students get ready to head back to class. at the mason city salvation army...voluntee rs are hard at work...making sure kids are ready for the school year. school sup-vo-1 lowerthird2line:packing school supplies mason city, ia about 450 backpacks are now packed full of notebooks...loo se leaf paper...erasers and other supplies to be distributed to local students. charles bagur is helping pack the backpacks. it's his way of giving back to community.xxx school sup-sot-1 lowerthird2line:charles bagur mason city, ia "it's amazing. you never know who's gonna need school supplies or who doesn't get any. that's why we provide this program." the salvation army will be distributing the backpacks to students tomorrow. /