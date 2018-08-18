Clear

Packing School Supplies

About 450 backpacks are packed with notebooks, paper, erasers, and other supplies to be distributed to local students

Posted: Wed Aug 15 17:16:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 15 17:16:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Packing School Supplies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school supplies-vo-3 we have some cooler weather in the forecast for next week...and that feels about right for this time of year as students get ready to head back to class. at the mason city salvation army...voluntee rs are hard at work...making sure kids are ready for the school year. school sup-vo-1 lowerthird2line:packing school supplies mason city, ia about 450 backpacks are now packed full of notebooks...loo se leaf paper...erasers and other supplies to be distributed to local students. charles bagur is helping pack the backpacks. it's his way of giving back to community.xxx school sup-sot-1 lowerthird2line:charles bagur mason city, ia "it's amazing. you never know who's gonna need school supplies or who doesn't get any. that's why we provide this program." the salvation army will be distributing the backpacks to students tomorrow. /
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events